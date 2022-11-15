Actor Aamir Khan whose last film Laal Singh Chaddha failed to make an impact in the box office announced that he will be taking a break from acting to focus on his relationships. Speaking during an event in Delhi, the actor who sported grey beard and hair during the event, said he loses himself completely in work whenever he takes up an acting assignment.

“As an actor I get so lost in a film that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to act in a film 'Champions' after Laal Singh Chaddha. It's a beautiful film with a heartwarming story, but I feel like taking a break from my work. I feel like I have been working for 35 years. And during this period, I was single-mindedly focusing on my work. And I feel that it is not fair to people close to me and it's not fair to me in many ways. So, this it the time I want to take some time off to be with my mom and kids. Actually, experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to the next one-and-a-half years, during which I won't be working as an actor. I won't be actually working as an actor for the next one-and-a-half years,” he said.

He, however, said he would be producing films during this period. “I will be producing films. I will be producing 'Champions' (Hindi remake of Spanish film Campeons) because I believe in the film,” he said adding that he is at a point of time when he would like to enjoy his relationships.