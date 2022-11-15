'80s reunion was an idea I had 13 years ago,' writes Lizzy as celebs get together in Mumbai

Actor Lizzy who made her mark as a heroine in the 80's and 90's shared photos from the recent 80s reunion held in Mumbai on Facebook. The event was hosted by Bollywood celebrities Poonam Dhillon and Jackie Shroff and attended by actors from both Bollywood and South Indian industry.

The actress also revealed that it was she who had initiated the idea 13 years ago. “The class of 80's and friends met in Mumbai on 12th . This was our 11th reunion. This year reunion was hosted by our Bollywood friends Poonam Dhillon and Jackie Shroff!! This was one of our best gatherings. We had Tina Ambani, Anil Kapoor, Meenakshi Sheshadri, Padmini Kolhapuri and Vidya Balan appearing for the first time. Tina told us " if you said this I would have hosted it". We had such a blast!! It was amazing to see everyone enjoying it," wrote Lizzy.

She further revealed: "80's was an idea I had 13 years back which I shared with Suhasini Manirathnam and together we have grown it to the largest private gathering of movie stars in India. As you would imagine I am immensely proud to have started it. We all said good bye and promised to meet next year!! New costumes and new venue!! Cant wait!!😀😊,” she wrote.