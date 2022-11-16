Malayalam
Big B mourns pet golden retriever's demise, pens emotional note

IANS
Published: November 16, 2022 01:14 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh wrote that his little friend grew up and left them. Photo: Instagram | Amitabh Bachchan
Topic | Entertainment News

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has mourned the death of his pet dog and even penned an emotional note on Wednesday. Big B took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself holding a dog, a golden retriever, when he was just a puppy.

Alongside the image, he wrote: "Humare ek chote se dost; kaam ke shan! Fir yeh badhe ho jaate hai, aur ek din chor ke chale jaate hai. (Our little friend. Then he grew up and one day, left us)."

He did not share the name of his pet on his post. On hearing the news, many people posted sad emojis under the post and wrote that it was indeed painful for people to lose their pets.

On the work front, Amitabh's latest release is 'Uunchaai' directed by Sooraj Barjatiya. It also stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa and Parineeti Chopra.

He is now gearing up for 'Project K', which stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

