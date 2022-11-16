Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

First-look poster of Sshivada’s 'Jawanum Mullappoovum' released

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 16, 2022 10:54 PM IST
Sshivada plays Jayashree, a school teacher, and Sumesh Chandran essays the role of Giridhar, a retired soldier, in the film. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Entertainment News

The first-look poster of Malayalam film 'Jawanum Mullappoovum', starring Sshivada and Sumesh Chandran, has been released. The film, directed by debutant RaghuMenon, is set in the aftermath of the Covid lockdown.

Bankrolled by Vinod Unnithan and Sameer Sait under the banner of 2 Creative Minds, 'Jawanum Mullappoovum' explores how life became difficult for the common people without sufficient knowledge in technology during the pandemic. Sshivada plays Jayashree, a school teacher, and Sumesh Chandran essays the role of Giridhar, a retired soldier, in the film.

Suresh Krishnan has penned the story, screenplay and dialogues of the film. The cast include, Rahul Madhav, Baby Sadhika Menon, Devi Ajith and Balaji Sharma.

RELATED ARTICLES

4 MUSICS and Mathai Sunil have composed the songs written by B K Harinarayanan and Suresh Krishnan. Shyal Satheesh is the director of photography while Sanal Anirudhan is the editor.   

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.