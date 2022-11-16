Kunchacko Boban who has a slew of projects lined up for release recently posted a humorous video from the sets of his upcoming film 'Chaaver'.

The actor is accompanied by two children who are trying to catch up with him on their way to the movie set. The actor asks the boys if they don't have to attend school. “Yes, but we have come to watch the movie shoot,” the boys responded.

Kunchacko then humourously asks them whether they have cut school, to which they eagerly respond in the affirmative.

The actor who posted this on social media, wrote: “Gudallur Gadikal….Wrapping up the Gudallur schedule of #CHAAVERMOVIE.A hectic one with night shoots and intense thrilling sequences,these were some of the native energy boosters that you find en route location.This unconditional and innocent love and affection propels you to go out full throttle to give them more than your best through your movies!!!"

Tinu Pappachan's 'Chaaver' will also star Arjun Ashokan and Antony Varghese.