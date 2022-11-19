Shakeela denied permission from attending promo event at Kozhikode mall

Yesteryear actress Shakeela who was invited to launch the trailer of Omar Lulu’s upcoming film ‘Nalla Samayam’ at Kozhikode Hi-Lite Mall was denied permission to attend the event. Omar Lulu who took to social media to announce the turn of events claimed that the mall authorities denied permission to Shakeela citing security reasons.

Two months ago, two young Mollywood actresses were assaulted by a few men during the promotion of their film ‘Saturday Night’ at the same mall.

“They told us we could conduct the trailer launch without Shakeela chechi. However, we decided that it would not be fair and decided to cancel the event completely. I am so sorry chechi about this situation,” Omar says in the video.

Shakeela, who sounded a little upset in the video, said she is used to such situations. “I have faced similar situations in the past. When everyone learned that I would be arriving in Kozhikode, I was flooded with messages. I am feeling hurt. It’s all of you who elevated me to this status. I don’t understand why I am not being recognised now,” she said.

Hi-Lite mall authorities couldn’t be reached for comments. Meanwhile, Omar Lulu’s film ‘Nalla Samayam’ will hit theatres on November 25.