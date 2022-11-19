Malayalam
Omar Lulu’s film ‘Nalla Samayam’ gets A certificate from Censor Board

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 19, 2022 03:08 PM IST
'Nalla Samayam' will hit theatres on November 25. Photo: Facebook
Topic | Entertainment News

Director Omar Lulu who is known for films like ‘Happy Wedding’ and ‘Chunks’ is coming up with his next ‘Nalla Samayam’. The film recently received the A certificate from the Censor Board. Taking to social media, the director announced, ‘Censoring of the film has been completed. Received A certificate from the Censor Board.’

The film’s trailer will be out tonight. Earlier, Omar had informed that ‘Nalla Samayam’ will hit theatres on November 18. As per the new date, it will hit theatres on November 25.

 The film features several debutant actors. From the film’s title song ‘Freak Lookile Friendsumayi’ had hinted that the film will be an out-and-out entertainer. Actor Irshad will play the main lead in the film. Earlier, Omar had revealed that he had initially written the film keeping Mohanlal in mind.

After ‘Chunks’ hit theatres in 2016, Omar received some flak for the film’s anti-women dialogues, pervert jokes and misogynistic stand. Honey Rose, Balu Varghese, Vishak Nair, Hareesh Kannaran and Mareena Michael were also part of the film.

