Jyothika, Mammootty wrap up shoot for 'Kaathal-The Core'

Actress Jyothika who is pairing up with veteran actor Mammootty in Jeo Baby's 'Kaathal-The Core' wound up shooting for the film, which went on the floors in the last week of October. The actress had arrived in Kochi to shoot her portions for the film, which is Jeo Baby's next after 'Sree Dhanya Catering Service'.

Three days ago, Mammootty also wrapped up his portions for the film. Taking to Instagram, the makers wrote : Jyotika mam has wrapped up her portions for Kaathal today. Thanks Dear @jyotika Mam from the entire @kaathalthecore crew for some truly memorable moments. Can't wait to see you weave magic on big screens.”

Last week, actor and Jyothika's husband Suriya had visited the sets of the movie following which he spent the entire day with the actress and Mammootty.

An old black-and-white picture of Mammootty and Jyothika posing as a couple was posted on social media to announce the film. The poster grabbed a lot of attention.

This is Jyothika and Mammootty's first outing together and there is a lot of anticipation around the film, which is touted to be a family drama.