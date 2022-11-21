Nithya Menen, Sayanora flaunt 'baby bumps' in fun video

Anjali Menon's 'Wonder Women' recently released on SonyLiv. The film revolves around five pregnant women who arrive at a centre to take prenatal classes. All of them, played by Parvathy Thiruvothu, Nithya Menen, Sayanora Philip, Padmapriya and Amrutha Subhash, bond at the centre, which is run by Nadhiya. Archana Padmini, who is a staffer at the center is also pregnant and soon joins them.

Now, Sayanora who made her acting debut with the film, has released a cute video of herself, Nithya Menen, Archana Padmini and Amrutha Subhash singing happily inside a car as they flaunt their 'baby bumps' on the 'way to the hospital'.

Obviously, the video was taken during the shoot of the film (which got wrapped up in 12 days). Ever since its release, the film has been receiving mixed reviews, with some praising the content of the film. Others argued the film felt shallow and unrelatable as the characters lacked depth. Prior to the film's release, Anjali Menon's statements about negative movie reviews sparked a huge debate. Many called the filmmakers views as 'condescending' as she had remarked that people who review films should first undertake a course in cinema and its making, before passing judgements.