New diamond name plate adorns Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat house. Pics go viral

Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat home is among Mumbai's most famous landmarks. Now, the house is going viral after the superstar set up a new diamond-studded name plate on his compound wall. Photos of the new name plate are being circulated widely on social media with fans calling it 'just fabulous'.

The name plate gets illuminated in the night and is sure to attract more people to the area for selfies and photos.

Apparently, the earlier name plate was removed for repair an year ago. The residence also has received a swanky new gate now.

Shah Rukh Khan brought the sea-facing property at Bandra West in 2001. The residence was earlier named Villa Vienna and is a grand villa which was built many years prior to India's independence. Shah Rukh's wife, producer and fashion designer Gauri Khan renovated the interiors of the house along with architect-and-designer, Kaif Faqui.

And this is how our #Mannat new Gate & the Diamond Name Plates look in the day light ❤️



Absolutely stunning isn't it? 🔥



Thank You #ShahRukhKhan & #GauriKhan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2IlFBqX60t — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) November 20, 2022

Shah Rukh is known for greeting his fans, who would wait patiently to wish the superstar on his birthday every year, from the balcony of his house.