New diamond name plate adorns Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat house. Pics go viral

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 21, 2022 01:45 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh often greets his fans from the balcony of his house on his birthdays. (Right) The diamond-studded name plate. Photos: Twitter
Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat home is among Mumbai's most famous landmarks. Now, the house is going viral after the superstar set up a new diamond-studded name plate on his compound wall. Photos of the new name plate are being circulated widely on social media with fans calling it 'just fabulous'.

The name plate gets illuminated in the night and is sure to attract more people to the area for selfies and photos.

Apparently, the earlier name plate was removed for repair an year ago. The residence also has received a swanky new gate now.

Shah Rukh Khan brought the sea-facing property at Bandra West in 2001. The residence was earlier named Villa Vienna and is a grand villa which was built many years prior to India's independence. Shah Rukh's wife, producer and fashion designer Gauri Khan renovated the interiors of the house along with architect-and-designer, Kaif Faqui.

Shah Rukh is known for greeting his fans, who would wait patiently to wish the superstar on his birthday every year, from the balcony of his house.

