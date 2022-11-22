Ranjini Haridas' brother gets married. See pics

Popular TV anchor and actress Ranjini Haridas often shares tidbits from her life through her social media pages. Now, the actress is on cloud nine as her younger brother Sreepriyan got married. Taking to Instagram, Ranjini wrote,“Time to get this one married !! @sreepriyan you ready for this my darling brother ???😂😂Let’s do this then!!!,” she wrote.

The function was attended by close friends and relatives

Ranjini has often spoken about her mother and brother in various interviews. She often also posts pictures of her brother on Instagram.

Sreepriyan who is Ranjini's younger brother got married in an intimate event in Alappuzha on Sunday. The function was attended by close friends and relatives. Breeze George is the bride. Photos from the gathering and marriage were shared by Ranjini through her Instagram stories.

Ranjini shot to fame with her distinct personality and presentation style through the popular TV show Idea Star Singer. Though she has often been trolled by Malayalis for her style, she has often managed to shut down critics with her quick wit and replies. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2, which was hosted by Mohanlal.