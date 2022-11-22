Malayalam
Entertainment

Suresh Gopi's daughter Bhagya graduates. 'You're on my level now,' writes brother

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 22, 2022 03:28 PM IST Updated: November 22, 2022 05:31 PM IST
Bhagya
Bhagya graduated from the University of British Columbia. Photo: Instagram | the.real.madhav
Topic | Entertainment News

Suresh Gopi has always been making headlines, both as a politician and actor. He is also very much a family man. Recently, the actor-turned-politician announced that his younger son Madhav would be entering Mollywood. Now, the actor's son Madhav announced yet another good news in the family. Suresh Gopi's daughter Bhagya recently completed her graduation from University of British Columbia.

Taking to Instagram, Madhav posted, “And finally, you are on my level. Onto bigger things then, Faags.”
Apart from being a singer and vlogger, Bhagya is a professional dancer. Her dance videos has many followers. She also gained a lot of attention, singing the cover version of Adele's 'Hello'. In one of her earlier interviews, Bhagya had said she wants to land a record deal.

Suresh Gopi's other daughter Bhavani is a fashion designer, while his eldest son Gokul has already created a name for himself in Mollywood. He was last seen in the film 'Paappan', featuring his father along with Neetha Pillai.

