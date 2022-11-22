Actor Nani visits Ayyappa Swamy Temple with son. See video

Telugu star Nani who is known for films like 'Ashta Chamma' and 'Ala Modalaindi' visited the Ayyappa Swamy Temple in Somajiguda, Hyderabad recently with his son. The actor shared a video of their visit to the Holy Shrine on his Instagram page.

In the video, Nani and his son can be seen dressed in black, the traditional attire worn by Ayyappa devotees while visiting the temple.

The actor, who was last seen in the film 'Ante Sundariniki' alongside Nazriya, posted the video with the caption: What a beautiful journey 🖤Until next time ayyappa 🙏 Swamy Saranam.”

Nani has also compiled several cute moments with his son during the pilgrimage. The actor could be seen bending down to fasten his son's black mundu, amid heavy rain.

Though some people commented that Nani had visited the Sabarimala temple, which has been opened for the Mandalam-Makaravillaku season, others quickly responded that Nani had in fact visited the Ayyappa temple in Telangana.

Actor and dancer Malavika C Menon and anchor G Padmasoorya have also commented under the post. Nani's upcoming film 'Meet Cute', will start streaming on OTT platforms from November 25.