Fans happy to see actor Bala and wife Elizabeth together

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 24, 2022 11:12 PM IST
Actor Bala with his wife Elizabeth. Screengrab: FB Watch/Actor Bala
Actor Bala was recently in the news for his alleged breakup with his second wife Elizabeth. In a short Facebook video, the actor alluded that he was facing problems in his marriage.

"When our marriage fails once, we might not give it a thought, but when it fails a second time, we start thinking about it," he had said.

However, on Thursday night, the actor surprised fans when he posted a video with his wife. He titled it, 'My Elizabeth, mine only'.

Both of them could be seen dancing and sharing some fun moments together.

Fans of the actor were pleased to see the duo back together. 'Both of you are innocent souls. Forget your past differences and live together," one woman wrote.

Another person said he felt extremely happy with the turn of things. 'Don't know why, but we love you a lot.'

