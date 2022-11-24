Samantha hospitalised again? Actor's spokesperson addresses rumours

Actor Samantha whose film 'Yashoda' is doing commercially well in theatres, recently revealed that she is suffering from myositis, a rare health condition that affects the body's immune system. Now, reports have surfaced about the actor's health condition, claiming that Samantha's health has deteriorated and she has been admitted in a hospital in Hyderabad.

However, Samantha's spokesperson has dismissed the rumours and has denied that the actress is in hospital. Speaking to a national daily, the spokesperson also said the actor is currently at home and is taking rest.

Breaking: actress #Samantha spokesperson denies that she has been admitted to hospital in Hyderabad. — Latha Srinivasan (@latasrinivasan) November 24, 2022

Last month, Samantha had shocked the world when she revealed that she is suffering from myositis. She had also broken down during an online interview when she admitted she has had really difficult days. However, her words said with grit and acceptance of her condition was hailed by many. With several hits to her name, the actress is currently one of the biggest female stars in South India. She was also seen recently with South Indian lady superstar Nayanthara in 'Kaathuvaakal Randu Kaathal', directed by Vignesh Sivan.