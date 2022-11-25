Malayalam
Ranbir-Alia name newborn daughter 'Raha'. This is what it means

IANS
Published: November 25, 2022 09:48 AM IST
Alia, Ranbir
The name was written on an FC Barcelona T-shirt as Ranbir is a well-known fan of the Spanish football club. Photos: IANS
Mumbai: Bollywood star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who became proud parents to a baby girl earlier this month, have named their daughter Raha.

Alia took to her Instagram handle to reveal the name of her baby girl on Thursday. She uploaded a picture of herself with Ranbir in the frame.

The images of Ranbir, Alia and Raha are not very clear in the picture owing to the depth of field of the lens, but one can clearly see the name 'Raha' on the FC Barcelona jersey hanging on the wall behind them. Ranbir is known to be a fan of the Spanish football club, which is at the top of La Liga football this year.

Explaining the multiple meanings behind her daughter's name, Alia wrote in the caption: "Raha, in its purest form, means divine path; in Swahili she is Joy; In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan; in Bangla -- rest, comfort, relief; in Arabic, peace; it also means happiness, freedom & bliss."

She added: "And true to her name, from the first moment we held her -- we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun."

