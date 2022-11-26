Singer-composer Sreenath Sivasankaran ties the knot

Sreenath Sivasankaran who shot to fame through the popular TV show Idea Star singer tied the knot on Saturday. Ashwathy, who is the daughter of Malayalam film director Sethu is the bride.

The function was held at Kochi Bhaskareeyam Convention Centre.

The couple got engaged on May 26.

While Sreenath is now a popular music composer and playback singer, Aswathy is a fashion designer by profession.

Sreenath has been active on stage shows for the past 12 years.

He has composed songs for films like 'Oru Kuttanadan Blog', Sabash Chandra Bose and the recently released movie 'Mei Hoom Moosa'.