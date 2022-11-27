Actor Bala says he wishes to see his daughter. Read Amrutha Suresh’s response

Actor Bala whose latest film ‘Shafeekkinte Santhosham’ hit theatres on Friday had recently revealed his wish to see his daughter Avanthika. Speaking to an online channel, the actor said he had expected that his daughter would attend the movie premier with him at the theatre, but was disheartened that she could not be with him.

According to him, his daughter was being kept away from him by his ex-wife Amrutha and her now boyfriend and music composer Gopi Sundar.

Many people have come out in support of the actor saying that he will be able to be with his daughter some day. Some others directly questioned singer Amrutha for preventing her daughter from being with her father on his special day.

“Why you not sending Pappu to her day this day,” asked one person. Amrutha immediately responded to the fan’s query. “I understand your genuine concern. For your information, the honourable court has already made decisions on this matter years back and I abide by the law only. Nothing more and nothing less. Please don’t go behind media and other dramas. More over, it is Pappu’s choice. Let she be happy and please don’t drag that child into unwanted mess. Humble request,” Amritha wrote.

Amritha who got married to Bala in 2010. However, they split in 2019 and have a 10-year-old daughter together.