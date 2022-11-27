Film producers association lifts ban on Sreenath Bhasi

The Kerala Film Producers Association has withdrawn the temporary ban imposed on actor Sreenath Bhasi who was accused of verbally abusing a video journalist during an interview. As per the ban, which was imposed on September 27, the association had decided not to associate with the actor for any new projects.

However, the present decision has come as a breather to the actor, whose latest film ‘Padachone Ingalu Katholi’, hit theatres recently.

In September, Sreenath faced a lot of backlash for verbally abusing a woman journalist during a promotional interview of the film ‘Chattambi’. The anchor had also filed a case against the actor at the Maradu police station. A video clip of the actor uttering demeaning words had gone viral on social media.

Following the complaint, the Kerala Film Producers Association imposed a temporary ban on the actor. Though many had called out the actor for his abusive words, some people, including veteran actor Mammootty had criticised the producers’ association for imposing a ban on the actor, while remaining silent on many other important issues inside the industry.

In October, the High Court had quashed a criminal case against the actor for misbehaving with the anchor.