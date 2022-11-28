Malayalam
Aishwarya Lekshmi denies rumours about pay hike post ‘Ponniyin Selvan’

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 28, 2022 11:43 AM IST Updated: November 28, 2022 12:01 PM IST
Aishwarya Lekshmi
Malayalee actress Aishwarya Lekshmi has gained success in other language films too. Photo: Instagram
Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi who made her debut in Mollywood film ‘Nyandukalude Naattil Oru Idavella’ is currently one of the most sought after artists in South India. She had left an indelible mark as Poonkuzhili in Mani Ratnam’s epic film ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ which hit theatres two months ago. The actress is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming bi-lingual Tamil and Telugu movie ‘Gatta Kusthi’, a fun sports drama, which will hit theatres soon.

The actress who was speaking to Manorama News during the promotion of her film in Chennai denied rumours about hiking her remuneration post the release of the film ‘Ponniyin Selvan’.

“Those are only rumours. Cinema is completely a director’s craft and I only ensure I do what is required of me,” she said.

The actress will play Keerthi, the protagonist Keerthi’s wife who is a Malayalee. She will be seen in two avatars in the film. “I had gained weight for the film. Also, you will see me in two different looks just like in the trailer. While initially, I have a lot of hair, I chop it off later. The movie is a guaranteed fun watch. The cinematographer and director has captured the beauty of Kerala in several stills in the film,” says Aishwarya.  

