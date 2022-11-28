Actress Manjima Mohan who started off as a child artist in Mollywood tied the knot with Tamil actor Gautham Karthik on November 28. Though there were rumours that the two were dating for some years, the duo only made their relationship official a month before they tied the knot. The actors have since then explained how they have grown over the years guided by each other’s love.

Recently in an interview with Vanitha, Manjima revealed that it was Gautham who was with her during the worst phase of her life.

“I suffered a severe injury to my leg when I went to close the gate at my house in Chennai. Though we had initially thought it was a small injury (I got my leg treated at a nearby hospital), over a month later, the doctors at Apollo Hospital said that I would have to amputate my leg if I delay my treatment further. I underwent a surgery and was in bed rest for several months,” she said.

According to Manjima, it was the worst time of her life. “I was heartbroken. My parents felt helpless as they could not comfort me. During that period, Gautham was the one who stood by me. We were good friends ever since we first met on the sets of the Tamil movie ‘Devarattam’ in 2019. Over the months, he became all the more special to me. My parents love him a lot,” said Manjima.

In the interview, Manjima also revealed that she had to face PCOD issues, along with severe back pain. She is however, looking forward to rejoin work soon after marriage