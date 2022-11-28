Mollywood’s woman powerhouses get together for ‘Her’. Poster goes viral

The first look poster of 'Her', featuring Urvashi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Lijo Mol Jose, and Remya Nambeesan just dropped in. Directed by Lijin Jose (think 'Friday', 'Law Point'), the film narrates the stories of five women belonging to different walks of life. Archana Vasudev has done the screenplay of 'Her', which is produced by Anish M Thomas.

Urvashi plays Shanta, Parvathy is Ruchi, Remya Nambeesan is Reshma and Aishwarya Rajesh appears as Anamika in 'Her'. Lijo Mol Jose who won accolades for her performance in 'Jai Bheem' plays Abhinaya. The late Prathap Pothen, Guru Somasundaram and Rajesh Madhavan are the other key players of 'Her'.

At one point all these women come together, and the film captures the events that unravel soon after through a contemporary socio-political lens.

‘Her’ is also the first independent production from Anish M Thomas under the banner of Urvashi Theatres. He has previously co-produced 'Thondimuthalum Driksakhiyum', 'Nee Ko Njan Cha' and 'Sathyam Paranjal Vishwasikkumo?' This is also Lijin’s fourth film after ‘Friday,’ ‘Law Point’. The shooting of his third film ‘Chera’ is almost complete. Archana Vasudev has written a short film called ‘Athmanirbhar’ for the Indian Film Project. It was received well on social media for its feminist undertones. Lijin’s documentary '8 ½ Intercuts: Life and films of KG George' was screened at the 2017 International Film Festival of Goa and selected for the non-feature section of Indian panorama.

Govind Vasantha has composed music for 'Her'. Chandru Selvaraj is the cinematographer and Kiran Das has done the editing. Sameera Saneesh handles the costumes, and art by Hamsa, and Shibu G Susheelan is the production controller.