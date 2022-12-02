Manjima Mohan, Gautham get special gift from star couple Nayanthara and Vignesh

Actors Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik who got married on November 28 shared a special note they received from lady superstar Nayanthara and husband and producer Vignesh Sivan on their wedding day.

Manjima, who took to her Instagram stories thanked the couple for their dear wishes. “Thankyou Vignesh and Nayanthara ma'am,” she wrote.

The couple had gifted the newlyweds a cake and a huge bouquet of flowers along with the note. “Dear Manjima and Gautham, wishing you guys a lifetime of happiness. Love Wikki and Nayan.”

Manjima and Gautham who have been dating each other for a couple of years tied the knot in an elaborate function attended by family and friends in Chennai. While Manjima had made her debut as a child actor in the movie 'Kaliyoonjal'. She then went on to act in several Mollywood films like 'Mayilpeelikku', 'Priyam' and 'Sundarapurushan'.

Meanwhile, the actress went on to play the lady lead in the movie 'Oru Vadakkan Selfie'. She later went on to work in Tamil films and made her debut there in 2016 with the film 'Achcham Yenbhadhu Madamaiyadha'. She has also played pivotal roles in Telugu.

Manjima met Gautham, who is the son of Tamil actor Karthik , on the sets of 'Devarattam'. In a recent interview, Manijma revealed they started off as friends. However, she later realised he was more than a friend when he stood by with her when she underwent a huge surgery in her leg.