Mollywood celebrities remembered Mollywood actor Kochu Preman who passed away in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. Actors Salim Kumar, Manoj K Jayan, Madhupal, Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod and Nadirshah took to their social media pages to condole the actor's death.

Addressing him as friend, actor Salim Kumar bid adieu to the actor. "Bidding goodbye to you with tears, my dear friend," the actor wrote on Facebook.

Director Madhupal also posted about the actor on his social media page. Actor and singer Manoj K Jayan remembered him as a great artist and an even better human being."Condolenses, my dear Kochu Preman. A great actor and an even greater human being," he wrote.

Director B Unnikrishnan and producer Sandra Thomas also posted a note about the actor.

After a short career in drama troupes, he debuted in the Malayalam film Dilliwala Rajakumaran in 1996. Known for his comedy roles, Kochu Preman has acted in over 100 Malayalam films. He adapted the stage name Kochu Preman as it suited his short stature.

He married Malayalam television actor Girija Preman in 1984. He is survived his son PG Harikrishnan. Some of his popular movies include Guru, Kathanayakan, The Car, Njangal Santhushtaraanu, Srikrishnapurathe Nakshatrathilakkam, Mattupetti Machan, Patta.