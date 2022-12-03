Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

After 18 yrs of marriage, Apurva Agnihotri, Shilpa Saklani welcome daughter

IANS
Published: December 03, 2022 02:54 PM IST
Apurva, Shilpa
Apurva sought blessings of their fans on this special day. Photo: IANS
Topic | Entertainment News

Mumbai: Popular television stars and couple Apurva Agnihotri and his wife Shilpa Saklani have welcomed their first bundle of joy, a daughter.

Apurva and Shilpa, who have been married for 18 years, took to Instagram and shared a video with their baby and said that they have named their daughter Ishaani.

Apurva, who made his acting debut with 'Pardes' starring with Shahrukh Khan, captioned the clip: "And just like that, this birthday became the most special birthday of my life as God blessed us with the most special, incredible, amazing, miraculous gift ever. With utmost gratitude and immense happiness Shilpa and I wish to introduce our darling daughter ISHAANI KANU AGNIHOTRI. Please shower her with all your love and blessings. Om Namaha Shivaya."

RELATED ARTICLES

Shilpa is known for her role in shows such as 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin'. Apurva too was seen in 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin'.The couple even starred in reality shows such as 'Nach Baliye' and 'Bigg Boss 7'.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.