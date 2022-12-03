Navya Nair follows her passion, starts dance school in Kochi

Dancer and actor Navya Nair is all set to start a dance school in Kochi. Matangi School of Performing arts which will teach and promote classical dance forms of India will open on December 3. Located at Padamukal Leader K Karunakaran Road, the dance school will be inaugurated by famous Bharatnatyam dancer Priyadarshini Govind and Surya Krishnamurthy at 8 am.

Soon after there will be a two-day workshop led by Priyadarshini Govind in collaboration with 'Matangi'. The website of the dance school will be launched by director Sibi Malayil. The function presided over by Surya Krishnamurthy will be attended by Hibi Eden MP, K Madhu, SN Swamy, and leading personalities in the field of dance such as Kaladharan, Manu Master, and others.

Those who want to participate in the workshop on December 3 and 4 can register by phone number 9446595530.

Priyadarshini Govind, who is also the former director of the reputed dance school Kalakshetra, is participating in the two-day workshop in Kochi for the first time.

Priyadarshini Govinda has danced in various countries with many leading artists. Priyadarshini, who has received accolades including the Kalailamani Award, is an artist who has devoted her life to dance and teaching dance. According to Navya Nair, she was always in awe of Priyadarshini Govindan since childhood. She added that she was lucky to host a dance workshop with an artist whom she adored.