'Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey' is finally coming to OTT. See when and where

'Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey' is undoubtedly among the hits this year. The humour and the realistic settings won the audience from the first day itself. For several weeks, the film was running to full theatres. Now, we hear the Vipin Das-directorial will start streaming on a major OTT platform soon.

Ever since the film's theatrical release, there were several discussions about the film's OTT release. 'Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey' features Basil Joseph and Darshana in the lead roles. The movie reveals some stark realities, notions and perspectives that are still ingrained in the social fabric and tamped down constantly by the so-called cultural conventions of the land, writes Padmakumar K of Onmanorama. Read review here.

The story is laced with comical elements and marvelously exploits the suburban style and Kollam slang, while breaking several romantic conventions, both in cinema and society. It also questions a lot of stereotypes people, especially women face while growing up in Kerala.

Recently, Disney Plus Hotstar had announced that they will start streaming the film. And as per reports, the movie will start running on the platform from December 22.