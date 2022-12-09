Mohanlal congratulates Basil Joseph for winning best director at Asian Academy Awards 2022

Actor Mohanlal congratulated noted film director Basil Joseph for making Kerala proud at the Asian Academy Awards 2022. 'Congratulations on this feat, dear Basil Joseph. You have made our home proud!,” the actor wrote.

The young actor-cum-filmmaker was adjudged the best director at the Asian Academy Awards 2022. The director was competing against Japanese filmmaker Gekidan Hitori's 'Asakusa Kid' in the final rounds and won by a margin of 0.17 points.

Films from 16 countries compete at the Asian Academy Awards every year. Taking to Twitter, Basil wrote: “I feel overwhelmed and honored to be declared as the the Best Director among 16 countries at the Asian Academy Awards 2022. Today,I feel prouder than ever to be a part of the Malayalam movie industry and to represent India on this stage,” he wrote.

Both the films had premiered on Netflix. Taking to the podium, the young director said the Indian film industry has creating great content for a long time and have been striving to go global everytime. “I am glad to be a small part of that vision, all the way from Satyajith Ray, K G George, Padmarajan Bharathan, Khabir Khan, Anurag Kashyap,” he said.