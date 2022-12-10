Now, everyone has got what they wanted and turned their back on me: Bala

Actor Bala who had raised serious allegations against Unni Mukundan for not paying him and other technicians who worked in 'Shafeekkinte Santhosham', has stated that everyone who approached him with the complaint have now turned their back on him.

Speaking to Manorama News, the actor said a group of people had approached him in the middle of the night with a complaint against Unni Mukundan's production house. "Unni is my friend and he will always remain to be one. However, he should not cheat others. There are a group of people who had come to my house with a complaint against Unni. Now, they have got what they have wanted, and have turned their backs on me," he alleged.

On Friday night, Unni Mukundan, who is the film's producer had addressed the media and maintained that all the actors were paid for the film. He added that Bala was paid Rs 2 lakh, while the cinematographer Eldho Isaac was paid Rs 7 lakhs. Unni also shared the documents of the monetary transactions for the benefit of the media during the press conference.

Though Bala did not clarify if he received the payment, he stated that he did not need the money from the movie to survive. "Do you think I need Unni Mukundan's money to survive. Do you know the worth of the assets that I own? Unni was responsible for driving away my wife Elizabeth's parents from the dubbing studio. Everybody is cheating me," said the actor.

Though Bala has been very active in Mollywood, he has stayed away from films for some time now. Unni Mukundan had recently stated that he had recommended a role for Bala in 'Shafeekkinte Santhosham'. While Unni Mukundan played the titular character, Bala played his friend Ameer in the film. It is the only film in Malayalam that Bala dubbed in his own voice.