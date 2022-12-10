Malayalam
Day 2 of IFFK: 'Ariyippu' competes with 'Klondike', 'Hoopoe' in international category

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 10, 2022 01:21 PM IST
'Ariyippu' will compete in the international category. Movie Poster
Topic | Entertainment News

Mahesh Narayanan's intense emotionally drama, 'Ariyippu' will be screened under the international competition on day 2 of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). Ukrainian drama film 'Klondike' and Mehdi Ghazanfari’s 'Hoopoe' will also be screened under the same category.

The movie 'Ariyippu', which got nominated for Golden Leopard at 75th Locarno Film Festival, tells the tale of a Delhi-based couple who dreams a better life. The film highlights the struggles of an employee in the post-Covid scenario.

'Klondike' is a story of an Ukrainian family living in the border of Russia and Ukraine during the beginning of the war. Through the depiction of the traumatic realities of war, the director reflects on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. 'Hoopoe', revolves around a man who sells sounds and finds himself in a situation where he must experience all the elements to kiss a girl.

'Klondike' will be screened at Tagore at 11:30 am and Ariyippu, at 2:30 pm at the same venue. Screening of 'Hoopoe' will be at Kalabhavan at 2:45 pm.

