Ram Charan, wife Upasana are expecting their first child soon

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 12, 2022 03:40 PM IST Updated: December 12, 2022 04:12 PM IST
Ram Charan, wife
Ram Charan and his wife had celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in Italy. Photos: Instagram | upasanakaminenikonidela
'RRR' actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana have announced they are soon going to become parents. The news of the couple's pregnancy was announced on their social media handles.

“With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love and gratitude, Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela and Shobana and Anil Kamineni,” both set of parents announced.

Several people, including many celebrities, congratulated the couple after hearing the good news.

Ram Charan and Upasana met each other during their student days in college. The couple tied the knot on June 14, 2012, after a star-studded engagement in 2011. Recently, the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary for which they travelled to Italy.

Upasana is a very successful business woman and is the granddaughter of Dr Prathap C Reddy, who founded the Apollo Hospitals empire. She is also the founder of UR-Life, a holistic wellness platform and the vice chairperson CSR-Appollo Hospitals.

Ram Charan who is the song of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi made his debut with the film 'Chirutha'. He has worked in several prominent films over the years. His recent film 'RRR' was one of the biggest hits of his career.

