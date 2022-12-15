Days after remuneration row, actor Bala expresses his wish to return to Chennai

Actor Bala has revealed his plans to return to Chennai soon. The actor's response comes days after he had accused Unni Mukundan of non-payment of remuneration to a few actors and technicians who worked in 'Shafeekkinte Santhosham'.

"I am not happy anymore. I feel deeply hurt by the turn of events. I am returning to Chennai and do not wish to stay here anymore. I tried to help everyone but now everyone has turned their back on me," the actor alleged.

He repeated there were some crew members who had arrived at a flat with a complaint against Unni Mukundan, in the middle of the night. "I know what they told me then. However, after Unni Mukundan refuted the allegations, not even one person called me. They are the ones who approached me. I brought up this issue in front of the media because of them. But now, none of them are with me. I have decided to work only with good people from now on," Bala added.

The actor said Manoj K Jayan was the only person from the film fraternity who called him to enquire about the situation. "Manoj K Jayan is a good man," the actor stated.

Bala had alleged that he, along with some members of the cast and crew did not receive any money for acting in 'Shafeekkinte Santhosham', produced by Unni Mukundan. However, Unni Mukundan responded to the allegations by publishing the details of the amount paid to Bala for acting in the film. He also refuted the allegations by Bala who claimed that only female actors were paid for acting in the film.