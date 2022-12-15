Henry Cavill confirms he won’t return as Superman

Actor Henry Cavill, who portrayed the most powerful superhero of our times in the 2013 film 'Man of Steel' has announced he will not be returning again as the Superman.

The actor himself made the announcement on his social media handle on Thursday. The decision comes some days after James Gunn (director of Guardians of Galaxy films) and Peter Safran ( who produced several films for Warner brothers) took over as co-chairmen and CEOs of DC Studios. Ever since their arrival, there were rumours that the CEOs plan to shake up things a bit, even bringing a couple of changes to the existing characters from the previous DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

Prior to Gunns and Safran's arrival, Henry had said he would return as Superman in future DCEU projects, his latest statement confirms that won't be so.

"I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone. After being told by the studio to announce my reutrn back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes," he wrote on Instagram.

He also went on to remind everyone that Superman will still be around, hinting that it was time for him to remove the cape.

"For those who have been on his side over the years. "For those who have been my side through the years...we can mourn a bit but then we must remember...Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It's been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards," he wrote.

Under the post, Tony Daniel, a writer and artist, popularly known for his work on several DC comic books, commented that Henry was an amazing Superman. "You were an amazing Superman, can't wait to see what you do in the coming years," he wrote.

Others appreciated the actor for announcing the news like a true gentleman.