‘Malikappuram' is my dedication to Ayyappa devotees’: Unni Mukundan

‘Malikappuram’ is the story of an eight-year-old little girl and her superhero ‘Ayyappan’. The trailer of the movie was released recently and features actor Unni Mukundan in the lead role. Child artists Sreepath and Devananda play two children who go to Sabarimala on their own. There they meet a person who does not reveal his name.

“Malikappuram is not just a film for me. It is like predestination. I consider it a blessing that the film is being released during this Mandalakalam (Sabarimala pilgrim season). Malikappuram is my dedication to the crores of Ayyappa devotees. I hope all who love me would go to the theatres and watch the film beyond their support with words,” wrote Unni Mukundan, sharing the trailer on Facebook.

Debutant director Vishnu Sasi Shankar has directed Malikappuram, in which child artists Sreepath and Devananda play the main roles. Ann Mega Media owned by Anto Joseph and Kavya Film Company owned by Venu Kunnappilly are production partners. The producers are Priya Venu and Neetta Pinto.

Vishnu Sasi Shankar is the son of Malayalam director Sasi Shankar who is known for making the films Narayam, Kunjikoonan, Mr Butler and Mandra mothiram. Shameer Mohammed is the editor while Vishnu Narayanan Namboodiri is the cameraman for the film.

Abhilash Pilla has written the script for this movie, after his popular works Patham Valavu, Night Drive and Cadaver.

Manoj K Jayan, Ramesh Pisharody, Sreejith Ravi, Vijayakrishnan, Kalabhavan Jinto, Ajay Vasudev, Arun Mamman, Sandeep Raj (Vikram fame), Alphy Panjikkaran, Manohari Joy, Thushara Pilla, Manjusha Satheesh, Ashwathy Abhilash and Namitha Ramesh form the cast of the movies among others.

While Vishnu Narayanan is the cinematographer, Ranjin Raj has done the music and background score for the movie. Santhosh Varma and B K Harinarayanan have written the lyrics for the film. Shameer Mohammed is the editor, while the art department is handled by Suresh Kollam. Malikappuram’ is to be presented before the viewers as a pan-Indian film.