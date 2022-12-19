Malayalam
Shaji Kailas, Prithviraj's film 'Kaapa' gets U/A certificate, to hit theatres on December 22

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 19, 2022 03:48 PM IST Updated: December 19, 2022 06:34 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Following the success of 'Kaduva', Malayalis are eagerly awaiting the release of the Prithviraj-starrer 'Kaapa'. The film marks the return of the hit duo Shaji Kailas and Prithviraj on the silver screen. 'Kaapa' is touted to be an action thriller and revolves around a group of gangs in Thiruvananthapuram's underbelly. Just like it's title, the movie also focuses on the Kerala Anti-social Activities Prevention Act, 2007.

The entire film was shot in the capital city and features Asif Ali,Aparna Balamurali, Indrans and Anna Ben in lead roles.

The film is releasing a few months after 'Kaduva' and expectations are high as the latter did good business at the box office.

'Kaapa' screenplay has been written by G R Indugopan. The trailer, which was released by makers a few weeks ago was also well-received. Prithviraj portays a man with a distinctive, dynamic person in the movie.

Shaji Kailas had made a return to films with 'Kaduva', an action comedy thriller which featured Prithviraj as Kaduvakunnel Kuriyachan. The movie had faced a lot of hurdles prior to it's release.

