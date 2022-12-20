Saddened by controversy surrounding 'Pathaan': Prithviraj

Actor Prithviraj who will be seen in upcoming film 'Kaapa' said the controversy surrounding the 'Pathaan' song was unfortunate. The actor added it was sad that an art form has come under this kind of criticism.

'Besharam Rang', the song featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone ran into a controversy after right-wing activists and political leaders slammed Deepika's attire in the song. The colour of Deepika's bikini almost became a national issue with people burning both Shah Rukh Khan and the actress in effigy.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj who attended the 'Kaapa' press meet feigned no knowledge about the controversial statements made by Kerala Chalachithra Academy Chairman Renjith at the IFFK venue.

Aparna Balamurali who was present at the press meet said she was happy she was considered for a role in the movie, which was originally conceived with Manju Warrier in mind. "That was such a fan-girl moment. Due to some circumstances, Manju chechi could not take up this role. But, I am so happy and proud that I was considered for the role after that," she said.

Dileesh Pothan who will play an instrumental role in the film said he has always wished to assist a big filmmaker like Shaji Kailas. "Shaji Kailas initially called me for Kaduva, but I could not work in the movie due to prior commitments. I decided to work in Kaapa because I wanted to see how Shaji Kailas works," he said.