'Couldn't have asked for a better debut'. Bhavana posts throwback pic from 20 years ago

Actress Bhavana who made her debut in Mollywood with the film 'Nammal' is probably one of the bravest artists in the industry. Earlier this year, the actress had opened up about her assault after she was abducted in a moving van in 2017. Now, the actress is all set to make her comeback in Mollywood with the film 'Shafeekkinte Santhosham', which features Sharafudheen in the lead.

Recently, the actress posted a throwback picture from the sets of Nammal, her Mollywood debut. Bhavana recalls how she was unhappy with the makeup as she felt no one would recognise her in the movie. She also fondly remembered playing Parimalam, a slum dweller who talks in Thrissur slang.

“Twenty years ago,on this day I walked into the sets of Malayalam movie 'Nammal'.. my debut movie-directed by Kamal sir-and I became 'Parimalam' (My character name )A slum dweller who talks in thrissur slang !! I still remember the way I sulked when they finished my Make-up, saying

'No one is gonna recognize me' 😆!!!I was a child myself and I did it anyway !!But now I know ,I couldn't have asked for a better debut !!So many success so many failures, setbacks ,pain,happiness, love, friendships...but all of these shaped me as the person who I am today !!Im still learning and unlearning so much !! When i pause for a second and look back , all I'm feeling is 'GRATITUDE' !!

And I continue this journey with that same gratitude and same fear which I had in me as a new comer!! And I’m so excited for the journey ahead of me !!,” Bhavana wrote.

She also signed off the note by paying her tribute to actor Jishnu and her father. “Also we miss you jishnu chetta 💔 PS: That smile on my dad's face is priceless and I miss that 💔,” she added.

Jishnu passed away in 2016 after a long battle with cancer. Bhavana's father passed away in 2015.