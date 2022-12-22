Uorfi says outfit was not reason why she was stopped by Dubai Police

Recently, there were reports that TV actress and social media influencer Uorfi Javed was detained by the Dubai police for wearing revealing clothes during a video shoot. However, speaking to a national daily, the actress dismissed the reports, claiming that the police had approached her because there were some issues at the location of her shoot. She maintained that she was not detained by the police.

In her statement, the actress said they were not allowed to shoot as we had crossed the time limits as it was a public place,” she said while adding that it had nothing to do with her clothes.

The actress also took to Instagram with a funny post on how everyone in India would love to see her behind bars. “This is exactly what entire India wants to see right now. And I'm not talking about my cute face,” she posted with a image of her behind bars.

Uorfi is known for wearing skimpy, experimental clothes, which she often flaunts in front of the media in India. Many of her choices have been trolled on social media, but the actress has always remained unfazed about people's opinions.

Recently, the actress was trolled after she was spotted wearing a salwar kameez at a beach in the Middle East. “Uorfi goes fully clothed to the beach but wears beach wear in other places,” wrote one Instagram user.