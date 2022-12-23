Nayanthara responds to Malavika Mohanan's criticism about her makeup

South Indian diva Nayanthara hit back at young actress Malavika Mohanan who criticised the former’s acting during a recent interview. Malavika Mohanan, in a previous interview, had noted how a female super star had acted in a hospital scene with full makeup on her face. She even wondered how could one don such heavy makeup while acting in a scene in which the character is shown in a critical condition. Meanwhile, Nayanthara asked whether it was mandatory that one should look messy even though they are admitted in the hospital. The screen icon said that she understood that Malavika was talking about her even though the latter didn’t mention any names. Nayanthara noted that she likes to follow the instructions of her directors and that she does movies to entertain the audiences and not impress the critics or reviewers.

“I saw an actress criticising me for appearing in full makeup in a hospital scene. Even though she doesn’t mention any names, I understood that she was talking about me. She said that I had acted with a full face of make up in a hospital scene and that my hair and nails too looked perfect. Is it necessary that one should deliberately look messy just because they are admitted in the hospital? Anyways, I haven’t seen anyone like that. Wouldn’t there be people who would help the patient keep their hair neat or take care of them. Besides, there are vast differences between realistic movies and commercial films. In a realistic film, we may have to wear shabby clothes or act without makeup to look authentic in such a scene. However, in a commercial movie we may get ready to make an impression on the audience. The said scene was from a commercial movie. My character was styled strictly based on the director’s instructions. I am an actor who likes to follow the instructions of my directors,” Nayanthara said.

“In the movie ‘Naanum Rowdy Thaan’ I play the role of a deaf girl. When Wiki narrated the story to me, I imagined that I should play the role by emoting depression. When I came wearing makeup that suits such a character, Wiki told me that my character doesn’t care that she is deaf. She is free spirited and likes to enjoy her life to the fullest. In that movie, my ears are styled elaborately and quite fashionably too. That was the director’s vision. Whatever we do in the movies is for the audience. I choose each movie to make the audience happy and not to impress the critics or those who write reviews. Even if I come to know about the nasty things that people who do not like me say about me, I do not pay attention. They keep criticising us as they have lots of free time. But, I am extremely busy and have no time to notice these things. All I care about is the love that the audience shower on me,” Nayanthara said in a recent interview.

Malavika Mohanan had made the controversial statements in an interview as part of the promotion of her movie ‘Master’. She was widely trolled on the social media by Nayanthara’s admirers.

“Recently I had watched a movie in which a female super star played the lead role. She was acting in a hospital scene in which she is critical. But, despite that she was seen wearing full makeup. Not even a single strand of hair was out of place. Even though it was a commercial movie, shouldn’t she be a bit realistic in such scenes. How can someone perform with full makeup on and perfect attire even in such an intense scene,” Malavika had said in the interview.