Ullas Pandalam's father-in-law says no mystery in daughter's demise

Actor Ullas Pandalam's father-in-law Sivanandan says that there is no mystery behind the suicide of Nisha (Asha-38), the wife of actor Ullas Pandalam, who was found hanging inside the house. He said there was no tension between them and therefore it might be mental stress that led to her suicide. Sivanandan gave a statement to the police that they had no suspicion in this case. At the same time, the police said that they will investigate the death.

“It is understood that some mental disturbance caused the suicide. We have no other suspicions. The children also said that their mother had committed suicide. We have nothing to say against Ullas. No one in the family has had any issues with him," said Sivanandan.

Asha was found hanging on Tuesday morning. After she was not found in the bedroom at night, they found her hanging between the clothes that were drying on the terrace. It is reported that Ullas was at home at the time of the incident. There was a small argument between the two yesterday. After that, Asha went to the terrace. She was found dead when they went in search of her. Though she was rushed to a hospital in Adoor, she couldn’t be saved.

On Monday, Ullas took to Facebook to celebrate his son's birthday. This was followed by Asha's death. Recently, Ullas and his family moved into a new house. Ullas, who was abroad, returned recently.