Actress Tunisha Sharma commits suicide, co-actor arrested on abetment charge

PTI
Published: December 25, 2022 01:29 PM IST
Tunisha Sharma
Combo image of actress Tunisha Sharma and the actress with her co-actor Sheezan M Khan. Image courtesy: Instagram
Palghar (Maharashtra): Television and film actress Tunisha Sharma (21) allegedly committed suicide on the sets of a serial in Vasai area on Saturday and the police on Sunday arrested a 27-year-old co-actor on the charge of abetment, an official said.

Based on a complaint filed by Sharma's mother, the Valiv police here registered a case against the deceased's co-actor, Sheezan M Khan, under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and arrested him, the station house office of Valiv police station said.

Sharma had acted in the TV show 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra Maharana Pratap' and films like 'Fitoor' and 'Baar Baar Dekho'.

The incident on Saturday took place on the set where the shooting of the serial 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' was in progress.

Sharma had gone to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside, the official said.

Her mother in her complaint claimed Sharma and Khan were in love and blamed the latter for her daughter's extreme step, the police said.

No suicide note was found at the spot, the official said, adding the body was sent for post-mortem and further probe was on into the case. 

