Alphonse Puthren's movie 'Gold' gets a release date

Director Alphonse Puthren's comedy-drama 'Gold', starring Prithviraj and Nayantn in the lead, has got an OTT release date.

Written and directed by Alphonse Puthren, the movie is produced by Supriya Menon (Prithviraj Productions) and Listin Stephen of Magic Frames.

The comedy-drama, which is different from the director's sleeper hit 'Premam', has Prithviraj playing Joshy, a mobile shop owner, who wakes up to see an SUV (Bolero) parked outside his house.

A chain of events that follows after a quotation gang tries to get hold of the Bolero in the middle of the night forms the crux of the narrative.

Amazon Prime video will start screening the movie from December 29.

Mallika Sukumaran, Baburaj, Lalu Alex and Shammi Thilakan, among others are part of the star cast of the movie.

The music is by Ragesh Murugeshan and the DoPs are Anend C Chandran and Viswajith Odukkathil.