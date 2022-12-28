After making a lot of noise this year, actor Mammootty is all set to be seen in B Unnikrishnan's directorial 'Christopher' soon. The actor has now revealed the first look of the antagonist of the film through his social media page.

The film, which revolves around a cop played by Mammootty, is reportedly based on true-life incidents.

The antagonist is shirtless and turns his back on the camera. His upper torso sports a dragon tattoo. Though his face, in the other poster, is hidden in the shadows, Mammootty has revealed the name of the actor who plays the character in the film.

'Vinay Rai as Sitaram Trimurti in Christopher', wrote the actor on his Facebook page. Vinay Rai is making his debut in Mollywood with the film. The Tollywood actor is best known for films like Unnale Unnale, Jayamkondaan, Endrendum Punnagai and Aranmanai. Though he played the protagonist in these films, he started played negative roles in films like 'Thupparivaalan'. Doctor and Etharkkum Thunindhavan.

'Christopher', which is an action thriller, has been scripted by Udayakrishna. The film, which is Unnikrishnan's latest film after the Mohanlal-starrer 'Aaraattu' is expected to hit theatres soon.