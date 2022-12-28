Malayalam
Nayika Nayakan stars Malavika Krishnadas, Thejus Jyothi to tie the knot in 2023

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 28, 2022 10:00 AM IST
Malavika and Thejus
Malavika and Thejus went on to act in Lal Jose's film 'Thattumpurathu Achuthan'. Photo: YouTube channel
Actress Malavika Krishnadas who was part of Mazhavil Manorama's talent-hunt reality show 'Nayika Nayakan' announced she is getting married to former co-participant and actor Thejus Jyothi. The actress made the announcement through her YouTube channel on Tuesday. Thejus's family was also present at Malavika's house when she made the announcement through her channel.

According to Malavika, the duo started getting to know each other during the romance round of the show. Though they had not been dating for long, the duo decided to tie the knot due to their affinity and friendship with each other.

After Nayika Nayakan, both of them debuted in Mollywood with Lal Jose's film 'Thattumpurathu Achuthan', starring Kunchacko Boban in the lead.

“After that film, I had started getting marriage proposals. Since I had known Malavika for some time now, I proposed to her after speaking to my parents,” said Thejus.

Malavika said she received the proposal during the Covid lockdown. “At that time I was hardly 21, so I thought it was too early for marriage, which is why we waited,” said the actress. The duo are expected to tie the knot in 2023.

Thejus who studied mechanical engineering had also joined the Merchant Navy.

