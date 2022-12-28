Malayalam
'Pathaan' row: Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaja performs Shah Rukh's last rites

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 28, 2022 02:23 PM IST
Several right-wing activists slammed Deepika's attire in the movie. Photos: Twitter
Ayodhya seer Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaja who recently claimed he would burn Shah Rukh Khan alive to mark his protest against the 'Pathaan' song Besharam Rang performed the actor's last rites in Bhopal. In a video circulating online, the seer can be seen holding a pot with Shah Rukh's image. He then throws the pot on the ground and tramples on it after chanting a couple of mantras.

Last week, the Ayodhya seer had called Shah Rukh Khan a jihadi and threatened to burn the actor alive. He made the threat after burning the actor in effigy.

He accused the actor of making money after hurting Hindu sentiments and insulting the saffron colour. He also issued threats against the 'owners of YouTube' who are making money by streaming such content on their platforms.

The seer had earlier stoked controversy when he demanded the Modi government to declare India as a Hindu Rashtra.

Besharam Rang ran into controversy after right-wing outfits slammed Deepika Padukone's saffron attire in the song.

