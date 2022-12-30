Actor Joy Mathew’s daughter Ann Esther gets married

Actor Joy Mathew’s daughter Ann Esther got married in an intimate function in their native place recently. Edwin is the bridegroom. The function, which was held at the church, was attended by close friends and family. The reception,organised after the marriage, was attended by film celebrities, including Lal, Ranji Panicker, Sidhique and Indrans.

Joy Mathew, who is known for playing impressive father roles, made a mark in movies like ‘Annayum Rasaloom’. Prior to entering the big screen, Joy had worked as a playwright, immersing himself in theatres and plays. He later went on to direct a movie ‘Shutter’, which had Lal, Sreenivasan, Vinay Forrt and Sajitha Madathil in prominent roles. The movie was shot in Kozhikode and went on to become a critical and commercial success.

Joy has three children with wife Saritha. His son Mathew got married in 2019. The function was attended by the who’s who of the film industry. Apart from Ann and Mathew, he was one more child named Thany.

The actor was last seen in ‘Heaven’ featuring Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead. The movie was an investigation thriller.

Joy Mathew is currently writing the screenplay for the Tinu Pappachan film ‘Chaver’ featuring Kunchacko Boban. He will also play a prominent role in ‘1921 Puzha Muthal Puzha Vare’ directed by Ali Akbar.