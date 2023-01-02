Director Omar Lulu's 'Nalla Samayam' to be pulled out of theatres from January 3

Director Omar Lulu has announced that his movie 'Nalla Samayam' is being pulled out from theatres from January 3. The decision comes a few days after the Excise Department registered a case against the director for promoting MDMA use in his latest movie.

According to Omar, he and his team will file a counter submission in court, which is why they decided to remove the film from theatres till the court issues a directive on the same.

“The Excise Department registered a case against me after seeing the trailer of the film. Their argument is that the film promotes MDMA. However, my movie is only presenting the reality in today's society. We have not promoted any drug in the film. We plan to submit the counter submission in court today, which is why we are removing the film from theatres,” Omar Lulu told Onmanorama.

According to him, there are also demands to boycott his film. “We hear there are people who are planning to approach the court seeking to boycott the film. Let the court decide based on our submission. We will release the movie in theatres after that,” said the director.

The movie features Irshad Ali in the lead who plays a businessman. An incident, involving a few young woman that takes place one night, forms the crux of the film.