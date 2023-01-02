Prithviraj, Basil Joseph unite for 'Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey' director's new movie

'Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey' was probably 2022's most family-friendly movie. With the right douse of humour, action and social message, the film directed by Vipin Das went on to win everyone's heart. Now, we hear that the film director is all set to helm his next, titled 'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil', which will feature Prithviraj and Basil Joseph in the lead. The movie screenplay is written by 'Kunjiramayanam' writer Deepu Pradeep.

Though Basil's last was Vipin Das's film 'Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey', this is Prithviraj's first film with the Mollywood filmmaker who has also helmed 'Muthugauv' and 'Anthakshari'.

Taking to Instagram, Prithviraj expressed his happiness on being associated with the film. “Wishing all of you a laughter filled 2023! This is a story that makes me smile every time I think of it since I heard it well over a year ago! Teaming up with the the multi-talented Basil Joseph, directed by Vipin Das after the blockbuster Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, written by Deepu Pradeep after Kunjiramayanam and joining hands with my long time associates E4 Entertainment, presenting 'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil',” he wrote. Many people shared their happiness and exciting the two actors onscreen. Last year, Prithviraj was part of some hit movies, including Shaji Kailas's 'Kaduva' and 'Kaapa', while Basil Joseph played prominent roles in 'Palthu Janwar' and 'Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey'.

'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil' is bankrolled by Prithviraj Productions and E4Entertainment.