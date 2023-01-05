Identity of Beeyar Prasad's kidney donor was a well-guarded secret

Noted lyricist and poet Beeyar Prasad, who passed away recently, had penned many magical lines that evoke feelings of nostalgia among the listeners. Not many know that a younger friend, who he knew from childhood, had donated him a kidney, around three years ago. However, the identity of the donor who saved Beeyar’s life still remains unknown.

Beeyar Prasad had underwent kidney transplantation surgery in December 2019. It was in January 2018 that he was diagnosed with kidney disease. He had to undergo dialysis at least twice a week. The doctors said that kidney transplantation was the only way to save his life. The friend then offered to donate his kidney. Even though Beeyar tried to dissuade him, the friend remained adamant. He even told that he would donate the kidney to someone else, if Beeyar Prasad was unwilling to accept. The tests revealed that his friend was a perfect match. The kidney transplantation surgery was then held at a private hospital in Ernakulam.

The friend who had donated the kidney to Beeyar had studied as his junior in school. Later, they became colleagues for years. Prasad had once said that even though they knew each other from childhood, they hadn’t shared a close bond until then. When he donated the kidney, the friend had requested Beeyar to keep his identity a secret. Beeyar Prasad kept his word until his death. His childhood friend who had donated him kidney still remains unknown to the world.