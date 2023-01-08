Mohanlal begins shoot for Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' in Hyderabad

Mohanlal and Rajinikanth are coming together onscreen for the first time in their over three-decade-long career. As per reports, Mohanlal will play a cameo in 'Jailer', which is headlined by Rajinikanth.

The movie, which is expected to be an action thriller, is slated for a global release on April 14.

Mohanlal, according to sources in team 'Jailer', has already signed up for the movie and has begun shooting in Hyderabad on Sunday. The shoot will resume for two days at a stretch.

Mohanlal is likely to play an underworld don in the movie. Rajinikanth essays the title role and most of the movie has been shot inside a prison.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, who has helmed some of Rajinikanth's best-known hits, 'Jailer' has been produced by Kalanidhi Maran of Sun Films.

Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar is making his Tamil debut with 'Jailer'. Yogi Babu as well as Vinayakan are also donning major roles.

Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan, most recently seen in Mani Ratnam blockbuster historical drama, 'Ponniyin Selvan-1', has an important part in the movie. Another familiar face is Ramya Krishnan of 'Baahubali' fame.

Music sensation Anirudh Ravichander is composing the movie's score. This is his third movie collaboration with Rajinikanth after 'Petta' and 'Darbar'.

(with IANS inputs)